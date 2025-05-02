Το κυκλοφοριακό αποτελεί ένα από τα πιο σημαντικά προβλήματα των κατοίκων των μεγάλων αστικών κέντρων της χώρας, σύμφωνα με την πανελλαδική έρευνα της εταιρείας Palmos Analysis, που παρουσιάστηκε χθες, Πέμπτη 1η Μαΐου 2025, στις 23:00, στο ΕΡΤNEWS και στην εκπομπή «Αναλύσεις», που επιμελούνται και παρουσιάζουν ο Γιώργος Σιαδήμας και η Μαριλένα Γεραντώνη.