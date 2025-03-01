Marinakis emphasised that there are responsibilities and added that the conclusion of the Hellenic Aviation and Railway Safety Investigation Agency (HARSIA) report is clear-that until that day, there were tragic mistakes, failures, pathologies, and omissions by the state apparatus. As Marinakis stated, these met with fatal and significant human errors. “ This is a discussion on the part of human errors and criminal responsibility of anyone; this will be decided by the judiciary,” he said, adding, “ All I can say, representing the government, is that the government will not stand in the way of anything the judiciary decides regarding the investigation of responsibility.”