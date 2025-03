The juvenile, a Bulgarian national, was identified by police following the clashes caused by hooded individuals after the the rally for the victims of the train accident in Tempi.

The 14-year-old is being prosecuted for possession of explosives at a public gathering and has been referred to an investigating judge for questioning.

His mother was also arrested and is being prosecuted for neglecting the supervision of a minor. She has been taken to court for an expedited trial.