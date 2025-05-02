Most experts (49%) see stabilizing trends in housing sales prices, while 46% expect further growth. However, 42% believe that the increase will not exceed 5%. Only a small percentage, below 5%, expects a decrease in prices, according to the conclusions of the annual survey by Cerved Real Estate Services regarding trends in the housing market. The picture in the rental market is similar. 47% estimate that there will be an increase in rental prices, with the majority of them considering that the increase will not exceed 5%. The remaining participants either expect stability or a limited decline.

Demand exceeding supply – Stability in transaction volumes

When asked about the supply and demand relationship in the housing market until the end of 2025, 57% of participants estimate that the market is characterized by excess demand. 30% believe that there is a relative balance.

Regarding sales, almost half (47.4%) estimate that volumes will remain stable until the end of 2025. 41% expect an increase, while only 11.6% anticipate a decline in transactions.

The categories of real estate that attract the greatest demand are of particular importance. 64% of those surveyed answered “ apartments”, followed by detached houses and maisonettes with a percentage of 19.4%, plots of land with 9.3% and holiday homes with 7.6%.

The majority of buyers, according to 61.5% of professionals in the field, are looking for homes for owner-occupation. The remaining 38.5% are looking to acquire properties for investment.

The contribution of foreign buyers

A notable finding is the participation of foreigners in the real estate market. 46.4% of experts estimate that foreign buyers constitute less than 20% of the total, while 35.6% believe that they exceed 30%. However, according to 90% of respondents who operate in Athens, Thessaloniki and popular tourist destinations, the percentage of foreign participation in these areas exceeds 30%, while in many areas, such as the Cyclades, the Ionian Islands, Halkidiki and Ermionida, it exceeds 70%.

Conclusions: Resilience with smoothing trends

The survey findings outline a market with resilience and moderate optimism. Demand for housing remains strong, with transaction volumes expected to remain stable or slightly increased. Ownership dominates as the main purpose of home acquisition, while the participation of foreign buyers continues to boost activity in selected geographic areas. Finally, prices – both in sales and rentals – appear to be entering a phase of slowing down the growth rates of recent years, creating an environment characterized by relative stability and moderate optimism.

The purpose of the survey was to capture the views of industry experts and predict the future course of the sector. A total of 508 professionals in the sector participated in the survey, of which 300 were certified appraisers and 208 were real estate consultants, representing real estate agencies from all over Greece.