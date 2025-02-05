The premier said that there will be daily updates with the latest scientific data and thanked the scientists for their very informative presentation.

“We decided with the minister that it was necessary in order to inform and educate the public about an extremely complex and complicated geological phenomenon, which we have the ability, however, to ‘decode’ and explain in simple words”, Mitsotakis noted.

He pointed out, at the same time, that Greece has a globally recognised scientific community dealing with issues related to earthquakes and volcanoes, while there is collaboration with the best scientists in the world “because Santorini is a unique geological laboratory in the world, which constantly arouses the interest of foreign scientists”.

Consequently, he continued, the presentations are not the result of a last-minute mobilisation but of decades of steady and methodical work. “First and foremost, the state must trust science. We have done this in the management of other crises as well. We are doing the same now. Obviously nobody can speak with absolute certainty,” the premier said.

He reported that the scientists had presented what was happening in simple terms, and specifically spoke of three distinct phenomena: some volcanic activity in Nea Kammeni that had been witnessed in the past and does not appear to pose any risks at this time, the underwater volcano of Kolumbo, which is the subject of study and analysis of scientific data, and the more alarming tectonic phenomenon, with the activity along the fault which has produced many prolonged earthquakes.

“Today we are a little more optimistic than we were yesterday, without – I underline – anyone being able to make any predictions, and that’s why, at this juncture, absolute compliance is needed with the instructions of Civil Protection, which takes into account all the scientific data of the two committees that meet every day. It is clear that the entire state mechanism has been mobilised,” underlined the prime minister, who thanked the local government. He said that all relevant plans have been implemented, that many forces of the state mechanism have been transferred to Santorini and to the other islands, and the state was therefore now prepared for any eventuality.

“This is how we will continue to act in the coming days, in the hope that things will improve and the phenomenon will subside,” he added, while also referring to the importance that the government has given over the last five years to establishing a culture of civil protection that is based on informing the citizens, preparation and prevention.

The same, he added, applies to informing the public in the event of a tsunami and the basic knowledge that someone must have if they are in a coastal area, in order to move to a safer location. The prime minister stressed that the protection of human life and the safety of citizens comes first and is the most important.