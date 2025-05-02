The young man, against whom the Polish prosecution authorities had issued a European arrest warrant, is in custody and is expected to be brought before the Prosecutor’s Office of the Appeal Court of Thessaloniki on Monday in order to start the extradition procedures in his country. According to Polish prosecution documents, the crime was committed on 23 April in the town of Mława, located in the north-east of Poland.

The young man allegedly lured the minor into an old carpenter’s workshop, where he repeatedly struck her with an axe or hammer. He then burned the girl by pouring an unknown chemical substance on her body and threw her into a plastic garbage bin. The 17.5-year-old accused was traced to a hotel in Katerini where he was staying and arrested on the basis of the warrant.