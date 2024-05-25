Αν το Μεσανατολικό παραμένει σχεδόν ακατανόητο για τον μέσο Ευρωπαίο πολίτη, αυτό οφείλεται εν μέρει και στο Ιράν. Σε αυτό το αχανές κράτος των 80 εκατομμυρίων κατοίκων που στον 21ο αιώνα δολοφονεί ακόμα γυναίκες με λυτά μαλλιά. Ο θάνατος του «χασάπη της Τεχεράνης» δεν φαίνεται να αλλάζει πολλά.