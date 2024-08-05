Karalis followed in third place after Sweden’s Armand Duplantis – with an astounding new world record of 6.25 m – and the USA’s Sam Kendricks with 5.95 m.

The bronze medal is the 31st by a Greek athlete in track and field during the Olympic Games and the 128th overall.

Congratulations

Congratulatory messages came from Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, main opposition SYRIZA-PA leader Stefanos Kasselakis, and PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis, among others.