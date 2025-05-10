On Saturday 17 May, the museum will be open from 9 am to 8 pm with regular general admission. The second-floor restaurant will remain open until midnight (telephone reservations at +30 210 9000915).

As every Saturday at 11 am, visitors can attend the gallery talk Aquatic routes: water from nature to myth and the polis. Guided by an archaeologist, visitors explore how ancient perceptions of water are reflected in the museum’s exhibits on display in both the permanent collection and the excavation museum. Online booking is required at events.theacropolismuseum.gr, along with the purchase of a same-day admission ticket at the museum’s ticket counters.

At 6:30 pm, as part of the new exhibition Allspice, Michael Rakowitz & Ancient Cultures, on view from 13 May to 31 October 2025, in the Temporary Exhibition Gallery and co-organised with the cultural organisation NEON-the Museum will host a public discussion in the “Dimitrios Pantermalis” Auditorium between artist Michael Rakowitz and one of the two exhibition curators, Elina Kountouri, Director of NEON. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Sunday 18 May, the museum will be open from 9 am to 8 pm with free admission to all exhibition areas. The restaurant will also be open during the same hours.

On this day, the museum will launch guided presentations of the new exhibition Allspice, Michael Rakowitz & Ancient Cultures. The museum’s archaeologists will present original ancient artefacts from Mesopotamia and the southeastern Mediterranean, placed in dialogue with a series of contemporary works by internationally acclaimed Iraqi-American artist Michael Rakowitz. Through their journey in the exhibition, visitors will ‘experience’ issues of loss, looting and violent displacement of people and cultural heritage due to war, colonialism, or forced migration-and reflect on the role of museums as vessels of human history, sources of understanding the past, and shapers of the future.