“I was very glad to take part in the Leaders’ Call on Ukraine. We need an immediate and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, as a first step to a just and lasting peace agreement,” the Greek prime minister said in his message, beneath a photograph of himself participating in the online discussion.

During the conference call organised by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Mitsotakis repeated Greece’s support for Ukraine and backed the call for a ceasefire proposed by U.S. and European allies, government sources said.