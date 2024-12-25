Τρεις μάρτυρες είπαν από το Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο ότι διαδηλώσεις έγιναν στις παράκτιες πόλεις Ταρτούς, Τζαμπλέχ και Λαττάκεια στη δυτική Συρία, όπου κυριαρχεί η κοινότητα των Αλαουιτών από την οποία προέρχεται ο ανατραπείς πρόεδρος Μπασάρ αλ Άσαντ.
Syrian forces burned down the Mausoleum of al-Khasibi in Aleppo. This is a game changer for the Alawites, who already have been shaken by the growing number of revenge killings.
Khasibi is the most important Alawite Shaykh, who had close ties to eleventh Imam Hasan al-Askari.… pic.twitter.com/ogGsEliCp5
— Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) December 25, 2024
Το Συριακό Παρατηρητήριο επιβεβαίωσε παρόμοιες διαδηλώσεις στη Μπάνιας και τη Χομς – την μεγάλη πόλη στη κεντρική Συρία – όπου εκεί η αστυνομία κήρυξε απαγόρευση κυκλοφορίας από τις 21:00 το βράδυ έως τις 6:00 τα ξημερώματα, σύμφωνα με το συριακό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων SANA.
In Latakia, Hama, and Tartus, mass protests by the Alawite community have begun.
– After the extrajudicial executions by HTS members, the abduction of civilians, and the recent burning of Hasibi’s shrine, Alawites, following the Christians, are now in the streets. pic.twitter.com/VYgFTVf91v
— Fırat Bulut (@firat_buluttt) December 25, 2024