Τα φετινά Χριστούγεννα είναι ξεχωριστά για την πρώην βασιλική οικογένεια, καθώς εδώ και λίγες ημέρες έχουν πάρει την ελληνική ιθαγένεια. Ο Παύλος, ο Νικόλαος, ο Φίλιππος, επέλεξαν το επίθετο Ντε Γκρες και δηλώνουν συγκινημένοι.