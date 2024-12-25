Τρεις μάρτυρες είπαν από το Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο ότι διαδηλώσεις έγιναν στις παράκτιες πόλεις Ταρτούς, Τζαμπλέχ και Λαττάκεια στη δυτική Συρία, όπου κυριαρχεί η κοινότητα των Αλαουιτών από την οποία προέρχεται ο ανατραπείς πρόεδρος Μπασάρ αλ Άσαντ.

Syrian forces burned down the Mausoleum of al-Khasibi in Aleppo. This is a game changer for the Alawites, who already have been shaken by the growing number of revenge killings.

Khasibi is the most important Alawite Shaykh, who had close ties to eleventh Imam Hasan al-Askari.

