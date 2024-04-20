He reiterated the the Europarliamentary elections are national elections, and he called on residents to ensure ruling New Democracy (ND) remains the leading political power on the night of June 9. He also asked whether there was another party that “could claimed more for Greece in Europe” than ND has done, noting in particular the Recovery Fund and the migration issue.

The government recognizes that the number one headache for Greek households is the high pricing of goods, Mitsotakis said. He also reminded residents that his government has increased minimum wage significantly, while raising wages and pensions in the public sector for the first time in 12 years.