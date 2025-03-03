Νέες πληρωμές αναδρομικών από επανυπολογισμούς συντάξεων για πέντε κατηγορίες δικαιούχων με ποσά που φθάνουν έως περίπου τις 15.000 ευρώ, έρχονται από τον ΕΦΚΑ στο επόμενο τρίμηνο. Για τους αποστράτους τα ποσά θα φθάσουν έως τις 2.619 ευρώ.