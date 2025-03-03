Ο σταθμός εκκενώθηκε και διεκόπη η κυκλοφορία των τρένων για περίπου δύο ώρες, προκειμένου να διεξαχθούν οι απαραίτητες έρευνες, μεταξύ άλλων για εκρηκτικά.

Videos from @BashaReport

Update from Austria: Police have deployed ISR drones over Vienna Central Station (Hauptbahnhof) as the area remains completely shut down. Ambulances and EMS vehicles are rushing to the scene, but no sounds of explosions or gunfire have been reported. https://t.co/h75Ngzyi5W pic.twitter.com/GlUyyiGjTF

— Basha باشا (@BashaReport) March 3, 2025