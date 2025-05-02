Η πρώτη κοινοβουλευτική συζήτηση με θέμα τα Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα μετά την ανάληψη της κυβέρνησης του Κιρ Στάρμερ, φαίνεται να δημιουργεί μια νέα εικόνα για το εθνικό μας ζήτημα.