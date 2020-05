«Δράκος του Κάβου»: Στο επίκεντρο των βρετανικών ΜΜΕ η σύλληψή του – Συγκλονίζει Βρετανίδα – θύμα του βιαστή

Why has the Beast of Kavos been freed so soon?

'What do you say to any woman who’s planning on taking a trip to Kavos?''Don't. Don't go'In 2012, Kayleigh Morgan was subjected to a 14-hour ordeal by rapist Dimitris Aspiotis. Dubbed the Beast of Kavos, Aspiotis has now been released from prison after serving just seven years of his 52-year sentence and is back on the streets.

