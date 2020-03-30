12.1 C
Μέγκαν Μαρκλ και Πρίγκιπας Χάρι είπαν αντίο στο Instagram

22:06 -
Τι κρύβεται πίσω από την απόφαση του Πρίγκιπα Χάρι και της Μέργκαν Μάρκλ να «χτίσουν την φωλιά» τους στον Καναδά

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr

Εν μέσω πανδημίας ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι και η σύζυγός του Μέγκαν Μαρκλ αποχαιρέτισαν σήμερα τους 11 εκατομμύρια ακολούθους τους στον λογαριασμό τους στο Instagram,”Sussexroyal”.

«Σε μια χρονική περίοδο όπου ο κόσμος μοιάζει απίστευτα εύθραυστος, το σημαντικό αυτή τη στιγμή είναι η υγεία και η ευημερία κάθε ανθρώπου σε ολόκληρη την υφήλιο και να βρεθούν λύσεις στα πολυάριθμα προβλήματα που έχει προκαλέσει αυτή η πανδημία», γράφουν στο μήνυμά τους και προθέτουν:

«Καθώς όλοι αναζητούμε τον ρόλο που θα διαδραματίσουμε σε αυτήν την παγκόσμια μεταβολή και την αλλαγή των συνηθειών, επικεντρωνόμαστε, σε αυτό το νέο κεφάλαιο, προκειμένου να κατανοήσουμε πώς μπορούμε να συμβάλουμε με τον καλύτερο τρόπο. Δεν θα μας βλέπετε πλέον εδώ», όμως η «δουλειά συνεχίζεται. Ανυπομονούμε να ξανασυνδεθούμε με εσάς σύντομα» προσθέτουν. «Ήσασταν υπέροχοι! Μέχρι τότε, να προσέχετε τους εαυτούς σας και ο ένας τον άλλο. Ο δούκας και η δούκισσα του Σάσεξ θα προτιμούσαν, τις επόμενες εβδομάδες και μήνες, η προσοχή να παραμείνει στην παγκόσμια απάντηση στη νόσο Covid-19», υπογραμμίζεται.

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) στις

