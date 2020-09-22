25.4 C
Αθήνα
22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2020
MENU

Ελεύθερος Τύπος
LIFESTYLE

The Bachelor: Τα κορίτσια το… ρίχνουν στο Tik Tok όταν δεν… ασχολούνται με τον Παναγιώτη

19:54

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr

Η ζωή στη βίλα του The Bachelor κυλάει ανέμελα όπως φαίνεται από τα βίντεο των κοριτσιών.

Οι γυναίκες του νέου ριάλιτι του Alpha διεκδικούν την καρδιά του Παναγιώτη Βασιλάκου και ταυτόχρονα απολαμβάνουν τις ανέσεις του σπιτιού.

@thebachelorgr☀️ Daria woke up like this… 💤 ##TheBachelorGR ##AlphaTV ##fyp ##foryourpage ##tiktokgreece ##tiktoktraditions♬ kream bebiisan edition – bebiisan

@thebachelorgr🔥 Η Ραφαέλα απ’ ότι φαίνεται το χει και με το 💃##cono ##TheBachelorGR ##AlphaTV ##fyp ##foryourpage ##tiktokgreece♬ Coño – Jason Derulo & Puri & Jhorrmountain

@thebachelorgr##συρραφή με @rougelux 🎹 404 piano not found ##TheBachelorGR ##AlphaTV ##fyp ##foryourpage ##tiktokgreece♬ πρωτότυπος ήχος – The Bachelor GR

@thebachelorgr🍳 Βρήκαμε το αδύνατο σημείο της Ελένας..! ##TheBachelorGR ##AlphaTV ##fyp ##foryourpage ##tiktokgreece♬ πρωτότυπος ήχος – Nikos.M 7

@thebachelorgr💧It’s ##SavageLove ❤️💔 ##TheBachelorGR ##AlphaTV ##fyp ##foryourpage ##tiktokgreece♬ Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

@thebachelorgr2 εβδομάδες μαζί με άλλες 16 στο σπιτι, πόσα να αντέξει και η Μαγδαληνή; ##TheBachelorGR ##AlphaTV ##fyp ##foryourpage ##tiktokgreece♬ πρωτότυπος ήχος – Effie Souka

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, ανά πάσα στιγμή στο EleftherosTypos.gr

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Πιο αποκαλυπτική από ποτέ η Ραφαέλα του «The Bachelor»: Οι «καυτές» πόζες σε βίντεο κλιπ

Tinad

Άλλος άνθρωπος: Η Σία από το «The Bachelor» πριν και μετά τις πλαστικές

Tinad

The Bachelor: Μελαχρινή και κούκλα η πρώην σύντροφος του Βασιλάκου [εικόνα]

Μιχάλης Μάρδας

The Bachelor: Ποιος πρώην παίκτης του Survivor έκανε δοκιμαστικό για να πάρει τον ρόλο του εργένη

Μιχάλης Μάρδας

«Καμπάνα» στον ALPHA για το «The Bachelor» – Τι συνέβη;

Evanthia Karra

«The Bachelor»: Το επικό τρολάρισμα του Μουτσινά που είναι ο «Bakouros» [βίντεο]

Evanthia Karra

Ο Γιώργος Αγγελόπουλος μιλά για πρώτη φορά για το «The Bachelor» – Θα συμμετέχει ή οχι;

Evanthia Karra

Έρχεται το «The Bachelor»: Ποιος είναι ο επικρατέστερος εργένης! [βίντεο]

Evanthia Karra

Big Brother, The Bachelor, GNTM: Όλα όσα θέλετε να μάθετε για τα ριάλιτι που έρχονται

Μιχάλης Μάρδας
@2020 - eleftherostypos.gr. All Right Reserved.