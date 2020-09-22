The Bachelor: Τα κορίτσια το… ρίχνουν στο Tik Tok όταν δεν… ασχολούνται με τον Παναγιώτη

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr
Η ζωή στη βίλα του The Bachelor κυλάει ανέμελα όπως φαίνεται από τα βίντεο των κοριτσιών.
Οι γυναίκες του νέου ριάλιτι του Alpha διεκδικούν την καρδιά του Παναγιώτη Βασιλάκου και ταυτόχρονα απολαμβάνουν τις ανέσεις του σπιτιού.
@thebachelorgr☀️ Daria woke up like this… 💤 ##TheBachelorGR ##AlphaTV ##fyp ##foryourpage ##tiktokgreece ##tiktoktraditions♬ kream bebiisan edition – bebiisan @thebachelorgr🔥 Η Ραφαέλα απ’ ότι φαίνεται το χει και με το 💃##cono ##TheBachelorGR ##AlphaTV ##fyp ##foryourpage ##tiktokgreece♬ Coño – Jason Derulo & Puri & Jhorrmountain @thebachelorgr##συρραφή με @rougelux 🎹 404 piano not found ##TheBachelorGR ##AlphaTV ##fyp ##foryourpage ##tiktokgreece♬ πρωτότυπος ήχος – The Bachelor GR @thebachelorgr🍳 Βρήκαμε το αδύνατο σημείο της Ελένας..! ##TheBachelorGR ##AlphaTV ##fyp ##foryourpage ##tiktokgreece♬ πρωτότυπος ήχος – Nikos.M 7 @thebachelorgr💧It’s ##SavageLove ❤️💔 ##TheBachelorGR ##AlphaTV ##fyp ##foryourpage ##tiktokgreece♬ Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo @thebachelorgr2 εβδομάδες μαζί με άλλες 16 στο σπιτι, πόσα να αντέξει και η Μαγδαληνή; ##TheBachelorGR ##AlphaTV ##fyp ##foryourpage ##tiktokgreece♬ πρωτότυπος ήχος – Effie Souka
