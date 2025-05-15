According to the provisional data on the execution of the state budget, on a modified cash basis, a surplus of 1,866 million euros was recorded compared to the target for a deficit of 1,357 million euros included in the introductory report of the 2025 Budget and a deficit of 250 million euros in the corresponding period of 2024.

The primary result on a modified cash basis was a surplus of 5,165 million euros, compared to a target for a primary surplus of 1,973 million euros and a primary surplus of 3,282 million euros for the same period in 2024.

In January-April 2025, the amount of net state budget revenues amounted to 23,074 million euros, representing an increase of 244 million euros or 1% compared to the target included for the corresponding period in the 2025 budget.