Τραγωδία: Πέθανε ο 20χρονος ποδοσφαιριστής Αντρέα Ρινάλντι της Αταλάντα

After 3 days in hospital after suffering an aneurism Andrea Rinaldi has sadly passed away at the age of 19.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Andrea and the entire Atalanta family.

RIP Andrea 🙏💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/WQJP8TiAad

— Atalanta News (@AtalantaNewsUK) May 11, 2020