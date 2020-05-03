23.9 C
Αθήνα
3 Μαΐου 2020
Ελεύθερος Τύπος
Φωτιά στο twitter έβαλε η φημολογούμενη απιστία του ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς [εικόνες]

17:20
Συνεχίζει να σπάει τα κοντέρ των ρεκόρ ο Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς στο NBA

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr

Τις τελευταίες ώρες κάνει τον γύρο του διαδικτύου μια φήμη ότι ο «Βασιλιάς» απάτησε την γυναίκα του και οι χρήστες του twitter έχουν διχαστεί.

Η Erza Haliti, σύζυγος του Nick Vannett που παίζει στους Denver Broncos, έβαλε στο στόχαστρο παλιά της φίλη κι έκανε αποκαλυπτικές αναρτήσεις στα stories της.

Η Haliti έβαλε μια φωτογραφία του ΛεΜπρόν από παιχνίδι κι έγραψε «Υποθέτω πως ποτέ δεν ήμουν fan εκείνων που απατούν τις γυναίκες τους. Ειδικά με την Sofia Jamora», κάνοντας ταγκ την πρώην φίλη της.

Το… περίεργο, βέβαια, είναι πως η Jamora έχει επισκεφτεί αρκετές φορές το «Staples Center» και έχει απολαύσει παιχνίδια από τις θέσεις που είναι δίπλα στα παρκέ.

Καμία από τις δύο πλευρές, πάντως, δεν έχει πάρει θέση για αυτό. Οι απόψεις των χρηστών του twitter, ωστόσο, ποικίλλουν.

 

