Φωτιά στο twitter έβαλε η φημολογούμενη απιστία του ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς [εικόνες]

Τις τελευταίες ώρες κάνει τον γύρο του διαδικτύου μια φήμη ότι ο «Βασιλιάς» απάτησε την γυναίκα του και οι χρήστες του twitter έχουν διχαστεί.
Η Erza Haliti, σύζυγος του Nick Vannett που παίζει στους Denver Broncos, έβαλε στο στόχαστρο παλιά της φίλη κι έκανε αποκαλυπτικές αναρτήσεις στα stories της.
Η Haliti έβαλε μια φωτογραφία του ΛεΜπρόν από παιχνίδι κι έγραψε «Υποθέτω πως ποτέ δεν ήμουν fan εκείνων που απατούν τις γυναίκες τους. Ειδικά με την Sofia Jamora», κάνοντας ταγκ την πρώην φίλη της.
Το… περίεργο, βέβαια, είναι πως η Jamora έχει επισκεφτεί αρκετές φορές το «Staples Center» και έχει απολαύσει παιχνίδια από τις θέσεις που είναι δίπλα στα παρκέ.
Καμία από τις δύο πλευρές, πάντως, δεν έχει πάρει θέση για αυτό. Οι απόψεις των χρηστών του twitter, ωστόσο, ποικίλλουν.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
reminiscing on the freedom of being able to travel anywhere and the beauty of the places i’ve been to. something i took for granted, but now appreciate so much. 💙 true story: the horse was extremely wild and aggressive. she knocked my phone out of my pocket and i found it in the shoreline but it completely turned off and i didn’t have it all of turks and caicos ☹️😂
