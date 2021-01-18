Πώς θα ήταν τα πρόσωπα του Ομήρου και του Μέγα Αλέξανδρου; – Καλλιτέχνης δημιουργεί… σήμερα τους αρχαίους

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr
Τα πρόσωπα αρχαίων Ελλήνων και Ρωμαίων, φιλοσόφων και πολιτικών, ανασκευάζει ο Ιταλός καλλιτέχνης, Αλεσάντρο Τομάζι.
Ο Τομάζι χρησιμοποιεί αγάλματα, βάζει χρώμα και έχει κερδίσει εκατοντάδες ακόλουθους στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα, εξαιτίας των εντυπωσιακών του σχεδίων που ζωντανεύουν το παρελθόν.
Πλάτωνας
Plato face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/TT6GbAooyb
— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 22, 2020
Αριστοτέλης
Aristotle face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/DMMzEa5kcE
— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 30, 2020
Όμηρος
Homer face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/3InLMniDKD
— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) November 10, 2020
Δημοσθένης
Face reconstruction of the Greek Athenian statesman and orator Demosthenes (384-322 BC) pic.twitter.com/8J0t6lDR2z
— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) December 21, 2020
Σωκράτης
Socrates face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/jzJrrBOZUQ
— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) November 14, 2020
Αντισθένης
Antisthenes face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/xQqrWSNHxC
— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 16, 2020
Ηρόδοτος
Herodotus face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/Hj8iFRzq2Z
— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 6, 2020
Θαλής ο Μηλίσιος
Face reconstruction of the Greco-Phoenician philosopher, mathematician and astronomer Thales of Miletus. pic.twitter.com/fA00VB2oaR
— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 1, 2020
Μέγας Αλέξανδρος
Alexander the Great face reconstruction based on the Lysippus bust and the Alexander Mosaic (Naples National Archaeological Museum) pic.twitter.com/QuJqRhsmOw
— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) September 24, 2020
Πυθαγόρας
Pythagoras pic.twitter.com/H1Ur0ugCH3
— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) September 13, 2020
Αυτοκράτειρα Θεοδώρα
Face reconstruction of the Byzantine empress Theodora (r.527 to 548) pic.twitter.com/4ypfB6aMvp
— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) January 15, 2021
Αυτοκράτορας Ιουστινιανός
Face reconstruction of the Byzantine emperor Justinian I (r. 527 to 565) pic.twitter.com/QH3kdSkMMH
— Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) December 22, 2020
