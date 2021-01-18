4.3 C
Αθήνα
18 Ιανουαρίου 2021
ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΟΣ ΤΥΠΟΣ
Πώς θα ήταν τα πρόσωπα του Ομήρου και του Μέγα Αλέξανδρου; – Καλλιτέχνης δημιουργεί… σήμερα τους αρχαίους

11:26

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr

Τα πρόσωπα αρχαίων Ελλήνων και Ρωμαίων, φιλοσόφων και πολιτικών, ανασκευάζει ο Ιταλός καλλιτέχνης, Αλεσάντρο Τομάζι.

Ο Τομάζι χρησιμοποιεί αγάλματα, βάζει χρώμα και έχει κερδίσει εκατοντάδες ακόλουθους στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα, εξαιτίας των εντυπωσιακών του σχεδίων που ζωντανεύουν το παρελθόν.

Πλάτωνας

Αριστοτέλης

Όμηρος

Δημοσθένης

Σωκράτης

Αντισθένης

Ηρόδοτος

Θαλής ο Μηλίσιος

Μέγας Αλέξανδρος

Πυθαγόρας

Αυτοκράτειρα Θεοδώρα

Αυτοκράτορας Ιουστινιανός

