Πώς θα ήταν τα πρόσωπα του Ομήρου και του Μέγα Αλέξανδρου; – Καλλιτέχνης δημιουργεί… σήμερα τους αρχαίους

Τα πρόσωπα αρχαίων Ελλήνων και Ρωμαίων, φιλοσόφων και πολιτικών, ανασκευάζει ο Ιταλός καλλιτέχνης, Αλεσάντρο Τομάζι.

Ο Τομάζι χρησιμοποιεί αγάλματα, βάζει χρώμα και έχει κερδίσει εκατοντάδες ακόλουθους στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα, εξαιτίας των εντυπωσιακών του σχεδίων που ζωντανεύουν το παρελθόν.

Πλάτωνας

Plato face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/TT6GbAooyb — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 22, 2020

Αριστοτέλης

Aristotle face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/DMMzEa5kcE — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 30, 2020

Όμηρος

Homer face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/3InLMniDKD — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) November 10, 2020

Δημοσθένης

Face reconstruction of the Greek Athenian statesman and orator Demosthenes (384-322 BC) pic.twitter.com/8J0t6lDR2z — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) December 21, 2020

Σωκράτης

Socrates face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/jzJrrBOZUQ — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) November 14, 2020

Αντισθένης

Antisthenes face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/xQqrWSNHxC — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 16, 2020

Ηρόδοτος

Herodotus face reconstruction pic.twitter.com/Hj8iFRzq2Z — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 6, 2020

Θαλής ο Μηλίσιος

Face reconstruction of the Greco-Phoenician philosopher, mathematician and astronomer Thales of Miletus. pic.twitter.com/fA00VB2oaR — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) October 1, 2020

Μέγας Αλέξανδρος

Alexander the Great face reconstruction based on the Lysippus bust and the Alexander Mosaic (Naples National Archaeological Museum) pic.twitter.com/QuJqRhsmOw — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) September 24, 2020

Πυθαγόρας

Αυτοκράτειρα Θεοδώρα

Face reconstruction of the Byzantine empress Theodora (r.527 to 548) pic.twitter.com/4ypfB6aMvp — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) January 15, 2021

Αυτοκράτορας Ιουστινιανός

Face reconstruction of the Byzantine emperor Justinian I (r. 527 to 565) pic.twitter.com/QH3kdSkMMH — Alessandro Tomasi (@ATomasi__) December 22, 2020

