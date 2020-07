Ο πατέρας που έγινε viral: Το απίστευτο κόλπο για να πλένει τα μπουκάλια των μωρών του εύκολα και γρήγορα [βίντεο]

My husband and I have wanted to start a blog about our life journey with the triplets for a while. Since this video, many people have asked for us to create a designated Facebook page to be able to keep up with the triplet tribe. Below are our links to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and our blog. This is just a start to many more adventures to come.Triple Made Simplehttps://instagram.com/triplemadesimple?r=nametaghttp://triplemadesimple.wixsite.com/mombloghttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zI1Vi5jmRC8LtBpvpaRUQI come home from grocery shopping to this…

Gepostet von Christy Peterson am Donnerstag, 2. Januar 2020