Γιατί οι celebrities κατέκλυσαν το Instagram με ροζ εσώρουχα [εικόνες]

Με αφορμή τον εορτασμό του Μήνα κατά του καρκίνου του μαστού, διάσημες γυναίκες από το χώρο του θεάματος ανήρτησαν στο Instagram φωτογραφίες τους όπου εικονίζονται με ροζ εσώρουχα.
Την καμπάνια οργάνωσε η εταιρεία εσωρούχων Kit Undergarments, η οποία σκοπεύει να δωρίσει το 5% των εσόδων της για τον μήνα Οκτώβριο στο αμερικανικό ίδρυμα για την Έρευνα του Γυναικείου Καρκίνου.
Για κάθε δημοσίευση με εσώρουχα, η εταιρεία θα δωρίζει στο ίδρυμα ακόμη 1 δολάριο.
Μέχρι στιγμής, στην καμπάνια έχουν συμμετάσχει διάσημες ηθοποιοί όπως η Kate Hudson, η Zoe Saldana, η Dakota Fanning, η πρωταγωνίστρια της σειράς «True Detective» Michelle Monaghan, η Katy Perry και η ηθοποιός Nicola Peltz, αρραβωνιαστικά του Μπρούκλιν Μπέκαμ, γιου των Ντέιβιντ και Βικτόρια Μπέκαμ.
Δείτε αναλυτικά τις αναρτήσεις τους:
It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company to #kitstokickcancer 🎀 Sending a HUGE hug to all the survivors, the fighters and the families who have had to sadly say goodbye to loved ones. We fight to see the end of breast cancer in our lifetime! Let’s do this 🎀💪🎀 $1 for every post with #kitstokickcancer will be donated to @wcrfcure (See @kitundergarments for more info) ….also, voting in underwear is fun! So don’t forget if you have a mail in ballot to get it in as soon as possible 🗳
«[…] στέλνω μια μεγάλη αγκαλιά σε όλες όσες επέζησαν και όλες που το παλεύουν ακόμα, όπως και στις οικογένειες που δυστυχώς χρειάστηκε να αποχαιρετήσουν κάποιο αγαπημένο τους πρόσωπο […]», σχολίασε η Kate Hudson.
I wear pink in honor of all women I know and love who have battled breast cancer. It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company for #kitstokickcancer! They have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October. In addition, they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Be sure to tag them and use #kitstokickcancer
«Φοράω ροζ για να τιμήσω όλες τις γυναίκες που γνωρίζω και αγαπώ, οι οποίες έχουν παλέψει ενάντια στον καρκίνο», δηλώνει η Zoe Saldana.
🎀 @kitundergarments has partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October in support of #breastcancerawarenessmonth They will also donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments!!! 🎀 Be sure to tag @kitundergarments and use #KitstoKickCancer !
Με μια χαριτωμένη σέλφι μέσα από τον καθρέφτη της, η Dakota Fanning ενθάρρυνε τις ακολούθους της να βγάλουν και την δική τους φωτογραφία με εσώρουχα για να ενισχύσουν την καμπάνια.
Shop our limited rose tie-dye collection now. Only 2 days left to pre-order. Don’t miss out! @katyperry wears the Tie-Dye Long Sleeve Bodysuit in Rose (size 4) in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October. In addition, we will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Be sure to tags us and use #KitstoKickCancer
Η Katy Perry προτίμησε να εμφανιστεί με ένα ολόσωμο κορμάκι της ίδιας εταιρείας για να υποστηρίξει τον σκοπό.
Save the boobies! 💕@kitundergarments has partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales the entire month of October in support of #breastcancerawareness month (my beloved mama is a survivor 💖). In addition, they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Make sure to tag @kitundergarments and use #KitstoKickCancer. Early detection is key ladies! Let this be a reminder to schedule your much dreaded but life-saving mammo, stat! 🎀
Η Michelle Monaghan παρότρυνε μέσω της δημοσίευσής της τις γυναίκες να προβαίνουν συχνά σε μαστογραφία και έλεγχο, ενώ αποκάλυψε ότι και η μητέρα της είναι μία από αυτές που κατάφεραν να ξεπεράσουν την ασθένεια.
there is a lot going on in the world right now, but it is also Breast Cancer Awareness and I’m so grateful to @kitundergarments for partnering with @wcrfcure to donate 5% of their sales for the entire month of october. you can help too because they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments! #kitstokickcancer
Τέλος, η αρραβωνιαστικά του Μπρούκλιν Μπέκαμ, η 25χρονη ηθοποιός Νίκολα Πελτζ, δήλωσε κάτω από την δική της ανάρτηση: «Γνωρίζω ότι συμβαίνουν πολλά στον κόσμο αυτή την στιγμή, αλλά πρόκειται επίσης για τον μήνα κατά του καρκίνου του μαστού και είμαι πολύ ευγνώμων για την συγκεκριμένη καμπάνια».
