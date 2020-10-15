21.8 C
Γιατί οι celebrities κατέκλυσαν το Instagram με ροζ εσώρουχα [εικόνες]

14:01

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr

Με αφορμή τον εορτασμό του Μήνα  κατά του καρκίνου του μαστού, διάσημες γυναίκες από το χώρο του θεάματος ανήρτησαν στο Instagram φωτογραφίες τους όπου εικονίζονται με ροζ εσώρουχα.

Την καμπάνια οργάνωσε η εταιρεία εσωρούχων Kit Undergarments, η οποία σκοπεύει να δωρίσει το 5% των εσόδων της για τον μήνα Οκτώβριο στο αμερικανικό ίδρυμα για την Έρευνα του Γυναικείου Καρκίνου.

Για κάθε δημοσίευση με εσώρουχα, η εταιρεία θα δωρίζει στο ίδρυμα ακόμη 1 δολάριο.

Μέχρι στιγμής, στην καμπάνια έχουν συμμετάσχει διάσημες ηθοποιοί όπως η Kate Hudson, η Zoe Saldana, η Dakota Fanning, η πρωταγωνίστρια της σειράς «True Detective» Michelle Monaghan, η Katy Perry και η ηθοποιός Nicola Peltz, αρραβωνιαστικά του Μπρούκλιν  Μπέκαμ, γιου των Ντέιβιντ και Βικτόρια Μπέκαμ.

Δείτε αναλυτικά τις αναρτήσεις τους:

 

«[…] στέλνω μια μεγάλη αγκαλιά σε όλες όσες επέζησαν και όλες που το παλεύουν ακόμα, όπως και στις οικογένειες που δυστυχώς χρειάστηκε να αποχαιρετήσουν κάποιο αγαπημένο τους πρόσωπο […]», σχολίασε η Kate Hudson.

 

«Φοράω ροζ για να τιμήσω όλες τις γυναίκες που γνωρίζω και αγαπώ, οι οποίες έχουν παλέψει ενάντια στον καρκίνο», δηλώνει η Zoe Saldana.

 

Με μια χαριτωμένη σέλφι μέσα από τον καθρέφτη της, η Dakota Fanning ενθάρρυνε τις ακολούθους της να βγάλουν και την δική τους φωτογραφία με εσώρουχα για να ενισχύσουν την καμπάνια.

 

Η Katy Perry προτίμησε να εμφανιστεί με ένα ολόσωμο κορμάκι της ίδιας εταιρείας για να υποστηρίξει τον σκοπό.

Η Michelle Monaghan παρότρυνε μέσω της δημοσίευσής της  τις γυναίκες να προβαίνουν συχνά σε μαστογραφία και έλεγχο, ενώ αποκάλυψε ότι και η μητέρα της είναι μία από αυτές που κατάφεραν να ξεπεράσουν την ασθένεια.

<

Τέλος, η αρραβωνιαστικά του Μπρούκλιν Μπέκαμ, η 25χρονη ηθοποιός Νίκολα Πελτζ, δήλωσε κάτω από την δική της ανάρτηση: «Γνωρίζω ότι συμβαίνουν πολλά στον κόσμο αυτή την στιγμή, αλλά πρόκειται επίσης για τον μήνα κατά του καρκίνου του μαστού και είμαι πολύ ευγνώμων για την συγκεκριμένη καμπάνια».

ΠΗΓΗ: PageSix

