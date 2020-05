Ο τιμοκατάλογος του πορνό και οι αμοιβές ανάλογα με τη σκηνή

View this post on Instagram

@hereonneptune is the epitome of beauty 😍😍😍 #phworthy . . . Happy International Transgender Day of Visibility! March 31st is about celebrating transgender people around the world, acknowledging and raising awareness of the discrimination these individuals face, and celebrating their accomplishments. Let’s take the day to acknowledge and treat our trans friends, family, and acquaintances like the queens and kings they are 🧡🧡🧡 #internationaltransgenderdayofvisibility