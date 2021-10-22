\u039a\u03bf\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03ca\u03cc\u03c2: \u039f \u0395\u039f\u0394\u03a5 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03bf\u03af\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c3\u03ae\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1 (22\/10) \u03c4\u03b1 \u03bd\u03ad\u03b1 \u03ba\u03c1\u03bf\u03cd\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1 \u03ba\u03bf\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03ca\u03bf\u03cd \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u0395\u03bb\u03bb\u03ac\u03b4\u03b1. \u0397 \u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03ba\u03bf\u03af\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u0395\u039f\u0394\u03a5 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03bd\u03ad\u03b1 \u03ba\u03c1\u03bf\u03cd\u03c3\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1: \u0391\u03ba\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03cd\u03b8\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf eleftherostypos.gr \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf Google News \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bc\u03ac\u03b8\u03b5 \u03c0\u03c1\u03ce\u03c4\u03bf\u03c2 \u03cc\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03b9\u03b4\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2\u00a0 \u0395\u03b9\u03b4\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c3\u03ae\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1 \t\u03a3\u03bf\u03ba \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03a7\u03cc\u03bb\u03c5\u03b3\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd\u03c4: \u039f \u0386\u03bb\u03b5\u03ba \u039c\u03c0\u03ac\u03bb\u03bd\u03c4\u03b3\u03bf\u03c5\u03b9\u03bd \u03c3\u03ba\u03cc\u03c4\u03c9\u03c3\u03b5 \u03b3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b1\u03af\u03ba\u03b1 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03b7 \u03b4\u03b9\u03ac\u03c1\u03ba\u03b5\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b3\u03c5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03bc\u03ac\u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \t\u039a\u03bf\u03c1\u03bf\u03bd\u03bf\u03ca\u03cc\u03c2: \u0397 \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac\u03bb\u03bb\u03b1\u03be\u03b7 \u0394\u03ad\u03bb\u03c4\u03b1+ \u03c6\u03ad\u03c1\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bc\u03ac\u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c0\u03b1\u03c1\u03ad\u03bb\u03b1\u03c3\u03b7 \u2013 \u039e\u03b5\u03c0\u03ad\u03c1\u03b1\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf 90% \u03b7 \u03c0\u03bb\u03b7\u03c1\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u039c\u0395\u0398 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u0392. \u0395\u03bb\u03bb\u03ac\u03b4\u03b1 \t\u0394\u03ae\u03bb\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7-\u03c3\u03bf\u03ba: \u0388\u03b4\u03b9\u03bd\u03b1\u03bd \u03b8\u03b7\u03bb\u03c5\u03ba\u03ad\u03c2 \u03bf\u03c1\u03bc\u03cc\u03bd\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03a7\u03bf\u03c5\u03ac\u03bd \u039a\u03ac\u03c1\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c6\u03c1\u03b5\u03bd\u03ac\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c3\u03b5\u03be\u03bf\u03c5\u03b1\u03bb\u03b9\u03ba\u03ad\u03c2 \u03bf\u03c1\u03bc\u03ad\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \t\u039b\u03b5\u03c5\u03c4\u03ad\u03c1\u03b7\u03c2 \u03a0\u03b5\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf\u03cd\u03bd\u03b9\u03b1\u03c2: \u03a4\u03b9 \u03bb\u03ad\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b7 \u039c\u03b9\u03bb\u03bb\u03bf\u03cd\u03c3\u03b7 \u03bc\u03b5\u03c4\u03ac \u03c4\u03b7 \u03b4\u03ae\u03bb\u03c9\u03c3\u03b7 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf #metoo \u03c0\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03ba\u03ac\u03bb\u03b5\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c3\u03ac\u03bb\u03bf \t\u039c\u03af\u03ba\u03b7\u03c2 \u0398\u03b5\u03bf\u03b4\u03c9\u03c1\u03ac\u03ba\u03b7\u03c2-\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b8\u03ae\u03ba\u03b7: \u03a4\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c6\u03ae\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b1 \u03c0\u03b1\u03b9\u03b4\u03b9\u03ac, \u03c4\u03b1 \u03b5\u03b3\u03b3\u03cc\u03bd\u03b9\u03b1, \u03c4\u03b7 \u03c3\u03cd\u03b6\u03c5\u03b3\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u0395\u03bb\u03bb\u03ac\u03b4\u03b1 \tUFO \u03b5\u03bd\u03b1\u03bd\u03c4\u03af\u03bf\u03bd \u03c0\u03c5\u03c1\u03b7\u03bd\u03b9\u03ba\u03ce\u03bd \u03cc\u03c0\u03bb\u03c9\u03bd: \u0397 \u03bc\u03b1\u03c1\u03c4\u03c5\u03c1\u03af\u03b1 \u03c0\u03c1\u03ce\u03b7\u03bd \u03b1\u03b5\u03c1\u03bf\u03c0\u03cc\u03c1\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03c9\u03bd \u0397\u03a0\u0391 \u0394\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03cc\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b5\u03bb\u03b5\u03c5\u03c4\u03b1\u03af\u03b5\u03c2\u00a0\u0395\u03b9\u03b4\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2\u00a0\u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd\u00a0\u0395\u03bb\u03bb\u03ac\u03b4\u03b1\u00a0\u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd\u00a0\u039a\u03cc\u03c3\u03bc\u03bf, \u03b1\u03bd\u03ac \u03c0\u03ac\u03c3\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03b3\u03bc\u03ae \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u00a0EleftherosTypos.gr \u00a0\u00a0\u0394\u03b9\u03ac\u03b2\u03b1\u03c3\u03b5 \u03cc\u03bb\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b5\u03b9\u03b4\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03bc\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u00a0Google \u00a0\u00a0\u039a\u03ac\u03bd\u03b5 like \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03c3\u03b5\u03bb\u03af\u03b4\u03b1 \u03bc\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u00a0Facebook \u00a0\u00a0\u0391\u03ba\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03cd\u03b8\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03bc\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u00a0Instagram \u00a0\u00a0\u0391\u03ba\u03bf\u03bb\u03bf\u03cd\u03b8\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03bc\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u00a0Twitter