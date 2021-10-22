23.1 C
Αθήνα
22 Οκτωβρίου 2021
MENU

Ελεύθερος Τύπος
ΚΟΡΩΝΟΪΟΣ

Κορονοϊός 22/10: 3.585 κρούσματα , 348 οι διασωληνωμένοι, 36 νέοι θάνατοι

17:32

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr

Κορονοϊός: Ο ΕΟΔΥ ανακοίνωσε σήμερα (22/10) τα νέα κρούσματα κορονοϊού στην Ελλάδα.

Η ανακοίνωση του ΕΟΔΥ για τα νέα κρούσματα:

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Κορονοϊός: Πάνω από 94% οι ανεμβολίαστοι στις ΜΕΘ στην Βόρεια Ελλάδα

Ελεύθερος Τύπος NewsRoom

Μία ακόμη πρωτοβουλία για να σηκώσουν μανίκια οι ανεμβολίαστοι

Kon

Η Ελλάδα ανέβηκε 16η στην κατάταξη της UEFA

Ελεύθερος Τύπος Newsroom

Κορονοϊός: Επιστρέφει η καραντίνα στην Ανατολική Ευρώπη

Ελεύθερος Τύπος Newsroom

Κορονοϊός: Μεγάλη ανησυχία για την εξάπλωση της διασποράς – Ποιες είναι οι «κόκκινες» περιοχές

Ελεύθερος Τύπος Newsroom

Βατόπουλος:«Πoτέ μη λες ποτέ για lockdown – Θα έχουμε και 4ο και 5ο κύμα»

Ελεύθερος Τύπος Newsroom

Πανεπιστήμια και Κορονοϊός: Σήμα κινδύνου και επιπλέον μέτρα προστασίας ζητούν οι πανεπιστημιακοί

Ελεύθερος Τύπος Newsroom

Κορονοϊός: Η μετάλλαξη Δέλτα+ φέρνει μάσκες στην παρέλαση – Ξεπέρασε το 90% η πληρότητα στις ΜΕΘ στη Β. Ελλάδα

Ελεύθερος Τύπος Newsroom

ΕΟΔΥ: Πού και ποιες ώρες θα γίνονται δωρεάν rapid test την Παρασκευή

Ελεύθερος Τύπος Newsroom
@2020 - eleftherostypos.gr. All Rights Reserved.