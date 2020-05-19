Ρίγη συγκίνησης στην αλλαγή φρουράς εις μνήμην της Γενοκτονίας των Ποντίων

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr
Συγκίνηση προκάλεσε η σημερινή αλλαγή φρουράς στο Μνημείο του Άγνωστου Στρατιώτη.
Υπό τους ήχους της ποντιακής λύρας, Πόντιοι Έυζωνες πραγματοποίησαν την αλλαγή φρουράς των Τσολιάδων στην Προεδρική Φρουρά σήμερα, ημέρα μνήμης για τα 101 χρόνια από τη Γενοκτονία των Ποντίων.
Greek Pontian Genocide Remembrance Day
The Greek Presidential Guard, the Evzones, commemorate the genocide of hundreds of thousands of Greeks in Pontos on the occasion of #PontianGenocideRemembranceDay. Full story: https://bit.ly/2WHEjt6
