Φρίκη στη Νέα Υόρκη: Νέες αποκαλύψεις για τη δολοφονία του 33χρονου εκατομμυριούχου που βρέθηκε διαμελισμένος

I invested in Masha's company the same time as I invested in Pathao in 2014. While Pathao showed hockey stick growth, Masha's gaming company teetered along. But I and fellow investors always believed in his authenticity and hard work. We kept his dream going. In 2019 it has certainly paid off. Two top 10 games generating huge revenue. Congrats @mashamustakim !!