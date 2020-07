«Βάλλεται» από… παντού ο Τραμπ: Θετική στον κορωνοϊό η σύντροφος του γιου του και το θρίλερ με τους μυστικούς πράκτορες

View this post on Instagram

“Keep close to Nature’s heart… and break clear away, once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.” –John Muir Enjoying this time recharging outdoors with @donaldtrumpjr 🌸 💚 #catskills #spring #outdoors #upstateny #iloveny #goatsofinstagram ☀️🐐🦋🌿