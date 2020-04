Κορωνοϊός – Νέα Υόρκη: Γυναίκα βλέπει για πρώτη φορά το μωρό που γέννησε ενώ βρισκόταν σε κώμα

“A few weeks ago Yanira Soriano, critically ill with COVID-19, was admitted to Northwell Health’s Southside Hospital in Suffolk County, NY. She was also 34 weeks pregnant. Soriano was in such dire straits she was put into a medically induced coma and onto a ventilator. Doctors did not know if she would survive. Doctors performed an emergency Caesarian section to save the baby. The baby boy was then transferred to a children’s hospital.After 11 days on the ventilator, Yanira Soriano began to recover and was taken off the machine. This afternoon she was greeted with applause from the hospital staff as she was wheeled out of the hospital.And then she got to meet Walter, her baby boy.Thanks to Dr. Benjamin Schwartz and Donna Moravick for the video and thanks to everyone at @Northwell_EM Southside Hospital for the amazing work you do!!! Congratulations Yanira and Walter and family!!!”(As told by @jaketapper/Twitter)

