Θετικός στον κορωνοϊό o Μισέλ Μπαρνιέ

Ο επικεφαλής διαπραγματευτής της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης για το Brexit Μισέλ Μπαρνιέ ανακοίνωσε ότι προσβλήθηκε από τον κορωνοϊό.

«Θα ήθελα να σας πληροφορήσω ότι διαγνώσθηκα θετικός για COVID-19. Είμαι καλά και σε καλή διάθεση. Ακολουθώ τις αναγκαίες οδηγίες, όπως και η ομάδα μου», έγραψε στο Twitter.

Δείτε την ανάρτηση του Μισέλ Μπαρνιέ

I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.

For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.

— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020