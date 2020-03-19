13.7 C
Αθήνα
19 Μαρτίου 2020
Ελεύθερος Τύπος
Θετικός στον κορωνοϊό o Μισέλ Μπαρνιέ

13:29 -
Θετικός στον κορωνοϊό o Μισέλ Μπαρνιέ

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr

Ο επικεφαλής διαπραγματευτής της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης για το Brexit Μισέλ Μπαρνιέ ανακοίνωσε ότι προσβλήθηκε από τον κορωνοϊό.

«Θα ήθελα να σας πληροφορήσω ότι διαγνώσθηκα θετικός για COVID-19. Είμαι καλά και σε καλή διάθεση. Ακολουθώ τις αναγκαίες οδηγίες, όπως και η ομάδα μου», έγραψε στο Twitter.

Δείτε την ανάρτηση του Μισέλ Μπαρνιέ

