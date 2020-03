Γενέθλια στα χρόνια του κορωνοϊού: Γείτονες έκαναν έκπληξη σε 80χρονη – Της τραγούδησαν από τα παράθυρα [βίντεο]

Birthday celebrations under self-isolation in Spain don't have to be a party for one

Surprise! Birthday celebrations under self-isolation in Spain don't have to be a party for one. This lady's neighbors didn't forget her 80th birthday, with their community-organized gesture bringing her to tears. By preparing a little cake and singing to her through the window, they enjoyed a mini socially distanced fiesta. Hopefully someone made her a celebratory quarantini too.

