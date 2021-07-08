REQUEST FOR QUOTES (RFQ)

Newsroom eleftherostypos.gr

Brite is a nanotechnology company developing solar glass products for Greenhouse and Agri-PV applications.

Brite is currently working on an R&D project partially funded by “Innovation Norway”. In the course of this project, Brite will develop a 2000 m2 Solar Greenhouse in the region of Ptolemaida. One of the outcome objectives for the project is the preparation, cultivation, and analysis of crops (tomatoes and any type of green salad) in the greenhouse as well as the monitoring of energy production by the greenhouse and the assessment of energy production versus energy consumption. These measurements and analysis will have to be performed for a period of 10 months. The requested tasks are as follows:

Crop selection for the cultivation period. Installation of the crop cultivation infrastructure for the selected crop(s). Installation of the watering system required (if any). Crop cultivation and growth monitoring (on a weekly basis) in terms of crop development, crop loss due to insects, or disease etc. Measurements of light intensity and quality of light in the photosynthetic regions. Crop analysis after harvest and comparison to the same crop in open field cultivation or other greenhouse cultivation. Parameters of interest will be weight / yield / biochemical characteristics of the crops. Energy production monitoring in real time. Electrical energy consumption monitoring. Energy balance calculations including all forms of energy (i.e., heating). Monetization of energy self-consumption with prevailing levelized cost of electricity prices.

The duration of the contracted work will be 10 months and the project site will be Ptolemaida, Greece. The deliverable of the work will be the required crop cultivation installation in the greenhouse plus a final report on the requested work tasks 1 through 10. The structure of the Final Report should be arranged in Chapters, each addressing tasks 1 through 10 above (i.e, the chapter headings should be the listed items 1-10).

The Final Report will be in the English language.

The submitted quote cannot exceed 120,000 euro.

The selection criteria for the winning proposal will be:

Cost The crop growth analysis and comparison to the same factors when compared to open field cultivation or to greenhouse cultivation with non-light inhibiting cover. The detail in the energy monetization model versus cost of ownership of the solar glass The overall detail in the way results are obtained and presented in the final report which is expected to be no less than 15 pages containing all data to be collected in performing tasks 1-10 above.

The received quotes/proposals will be evaluated within 1 week of the closing date. Non-selected proposals can submit an appeal within 3 days from the time of notification of the evaluation result.

All quotes should be submitted electronically to:

[email protected]

All questions or other inquiries concerning this quote should be addressed to the point of contact for this procurement who is Nick Kanopoulos ([email protected], 6943-461-393).

