Ακόμη και χωρίς παρμπρίζ, η McLaren Elva δεν θα σας χαλάσει το χτένισμα [βίντεο]

How the Elva keeps you comfortable at 70mph without a windscreen

Welcome to McLaren Tech Club, a series of short films you can enjoy in your own home. Join us weekly for a behind the scenes look at the incredible technology in our cars.Tech Club is for those who want to take their automotive knowledge further, delve deeper and get to the core of what every McLaren car is about – using technology to help deliver the incredible driving experiences for which the pioneering supercar company is renowned worldwide. This week, we kick things off with the just launched McLaren Elva. An incredible car, with its world first ‘Active Air Management System’ which uses aerodynamics to deliver a comfy drive at 70mph, without a windscreen.’ Who better to take you through this new tech than McLaren Automotive’s Design Engineering Director, Dan Parry Williams. Want to know more about #McLarenTechClub – post your questions below and each week the videos’ presenter will respond and react to them. Dive into the conversation on social using #McLarenTechClub and we will respond.

Gepostet von McLaren Automotive – The Official Page am Dienstag, 24. März 2020